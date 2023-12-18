Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 NAS Key West Southernmost Air Spectacular [Image 2 of 10]

    2023 NAS Key West Southernmost Air Spectacular

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Ergish 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 421st Fighter Generation Squadron during Naval Air Station Key West 2023 Southernmost Air Spectacular over Boca Chica Field in Key West, Florida, April 14, 2023. During the airshow weekend, the F-35 Demo Team showcased prominent assets and maneuvers that encompass the worlds' greatest and most advanced fifth-generation stealth fighter jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 13:11
    Photo ID: 8188002
    VIRIN: 230414-F-CL785-1148
    Resolution: 4428x3163
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US
    This work, 2023 NAS Key West Southernmost Air Spectacular [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill AFB
    Airshow
    388th Fighter Wing
    F-35A
    F35 Demo Team
    F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team

