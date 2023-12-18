Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Biesecker 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    231213-N-KP843-1028 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Dec. 13, 2023) - Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Darell Sparks, from Gary, Indiana, cuts steel beams into shape in the hangar bay onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Dec. 13, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Max Biesecker)

    This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Max Biesecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

