USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

231213-N-KP843-1028 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Dec. 13, 2023) - Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Darell Sparks, from Gary, Indiana, cuts steel beams into shape in the hangar bay onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Dec. 13, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Max Biesecker)

