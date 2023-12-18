USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

231213-N-KP843-1026 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Dec. 13, 2023) - Newport News Shipbuilding contractors Richard Hudnall (left) and Hugh King construct scaffolding onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Dec. 13, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Max Biesecker)

