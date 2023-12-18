Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Darby Day Trip: Carrara

    Darby Day Trip: Carrara

    ITALY

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Andrea Culletto 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Located less than an hour’s drive from Camp Darby, Carrara is renowned for its marble quarries and rich artistic heritage.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 07:11
    Photo ID: 8187729
    VIRIN: 230607-O-NJ269-8522
    Resolution: 2943x1709
    Size: 967.63 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Darby Day Trip: Carrara, by Andrea Culletto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Darby Day Trip: Carrara

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Italy

    Camp Darby

    TAGS

    Italy
    Camp Darby
    Marble
    Tuscany
    USAG Italy
    Carrara

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT