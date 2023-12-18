CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (December 2, 2023) -- U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Katherin Scott (left), and U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Darryl Icenhour welcome volunteers during a walking blood bank blood screening at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 2, 2023. During the screening, medical personnel extracted blood samples from volunteers to test for suitability in case of an emergency or shortage of stored whole blood. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jasper Seisa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 06:47 Photo ID: 8187723 VIRIN: 231202-N-KP773-1004 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 585.27 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier’s EMF Screened Volunteers for Walking Blood Bank [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Seisa Jasper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.