A digital rendering of the Villaggio Army Family Housing in Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 9, 2023. Vicenza's construction program is the Army’s current largest housing investment program valued at $373 million.
|09.28.2023
|01.03.2024 02:30
|8187645
|240103-N-N2115-1001
|3840x2938
|13.55 MB
|NAPLES, IT
|3
|0
This work, Army Family Housing Project in Villaggio, by LT Zachary Schemmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
$117M MILCON Awarded for Vicenza Army Family Housing
