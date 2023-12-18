Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Family Housing Project in Villaggio

    Army Family Housing Project in Villaggio

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Lt. Zachary Schemmel 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    A digital rendering of the Villaggio Army Family Housing in Vicenza, Italy, Sept. 9, 2023. Vicenza's construction program is the Army’s current largest housing investment program valued at $373 million.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 02:30
    Photo ID: 8187645
    VIRIN: 240103-N-N2115-1001
    Resolution: 3840x2938
    Size: 13.55 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Family Housing Project in Villaggio, by LT Zachary Schemmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    $117M MILCON Awarded for Vicenza Army Family Housing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT