Just a 30-minute drive north of Camp Darby, you’ll find the incredibly unique Tuscan town of Lucca. While known for its well-preserved historic walls and city center, Lucca is also a vibrant cultural hotspot.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 02:16
|Photo ID:
|8187644
|VIRIN:
|230831-O-NJ269-3529
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Darby Day Trips: Explore Lucca, by Andrea Culletto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Darby Day Trips: Explore Lucca
Italy
Camp Darby
USAG Italy
LEAVE A COMMENT