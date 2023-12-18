5th ANGLICO Marines participate in the Combat Life Saver Course

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Patrick Appleford, a field artillery officer with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducts a needle decompression on a simulated casualty during a Combat Life Saver course final exam at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22. The CLS course aims to eliminate preventable deaths by teaching all Marines and Sailors the Tactical Combat Casualty Care curriculum and integrating it into small unit tactics and battle drills. The course provides Marines with advanced skills needed to render effective care to casualties in the absence of a corpsman. Appleford is a native of Phoenix, AZ. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William N. Wallace)

