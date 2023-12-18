U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, and Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in a casualty care scenario during a Combat Life Saver course final exam at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 20. The final exam had each student conduct various physical exercises increase heart rate and implement stress onto the students to ensure they can perform in a stressful environment. The CLS course aims to eliminate preventable deaths by teaching all Marines and Sailors the Tactical Combat Casualty Care curriculum and integrating it into small unit tactics and battle drills. The course provides Marines with advanced skills needed to render effective care to casualties in the absence of a corpsman. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William N. Wallace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 00:34 Photo ID: 8187614 VIRIN: 231222-M-BL979-1183 Resolution: 5472x3078 Size: 4.39 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th ANGLICO Marines participate in the Combat Life Saver Course [Image 22 of 22], by Cpl William Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.