    5th ANGLICO Marines participate in the Combat Life Saver Course [Image 14 of 22]

    5th ANGLICO Marines participate in the Combat Life Saver Course

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. William Wallace 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines Sgt. Jessie Mustapha, a supply admin clerk with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, reaches for a formable splint during the Combat Life Saver course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 21. The CLS course aims to eliminate preventable deaths by teaching all Marines and Sailors the Tactical Combat Casualty Care curriculum and integrating it into small unit tactics and battle drills. The course provides Marines with advanced skills needed to render effective care to casualties in the absence of a corpsman. Mustapha is from Philadelphia, PA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William N. Wallace)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 00:34
    Photo ID: 8187612
    VIRIN: 231221-M-BL979-1388
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.03 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO Marines participate in the Combat Life Saver Course [Image 22 of 22], by Cpl William Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Classroom
    5th Anglico
    CLS
    USINDOPACOM

