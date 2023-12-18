U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st class Pedro Rodriguez, with Medical Training Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, demonstrates a needle decompression procedure during a Combat Life Saver course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 20. Needle decompression helps facilitate breathing in a patient by reliving trapped air in the lungs. The CLS course aims to eliminate preventable deaths by teaching all Marines and Sailors the Tactical Combat Casualty Care curriculum and integrating it into small unit tactics and battle drills. The course provides Marines with advanced skills needed to render effective care to casualties in the absence of a corpsman. Rodriguez is a native of Los Fresnos, TX. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William N. Wallace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2024 00:34 Photo ID: 8187581 VIRIN: 231220-M-BL979-1130 Resolution: 2240x3360 Size: 2.75 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: LOS FRESNOS, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th ANGLICO Marines participate in the Combat Life Saver Course [Image 22 of 22], by Cpl William Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.