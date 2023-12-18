Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas City District responders help out with Hawaii Wildfires recovery

    KIHEI, MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    USACE Kansas City District Hawaii Wildfires first responders at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Maui. Pictured are from left, Local Government Liaison Derek Wansing, GIS specialist Lisa Hook, Logistics Lead Will Ristom, and Debris Subject Matter Expert Richard Weixelbaum. The four are assisting with the combined federal, state, and local recovery effort to help Lahaina and Kula, Maui return to normal following the devastating Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Honolulu District
    HawaiiWildfires23

