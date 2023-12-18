USACE Kansas City District Hawaii Wildfires first responders at the Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Maui. Pictured are from left, Local Government Liaison Derek Wansing, GIS specialist Lisa Hook, Logistics Lead Will Ristom, and Debris Subject Matter Expert Richard Weixelbaum. The four are assisting with the combined federal, state, and local recovery effort to help Lahaina and Kula, Maui return to normal following the devastating Aug. 8, 2023 wildfires.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 21:42
|Photo ID:
|8187552
|VIRIN:
|240102-A-VS667-1247
|Resolution:
|3499x3595
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|KIHEI, MAUI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kansas City District responders help out with Hawaii Wildfires recovery, by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT