Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE making progress on temporary debris site

    USACE making progress on temporary debris site

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Emergency responders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers receive a safety briefing prior to touring the temporary debris site, Dec. 27, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii.

    USACE is managing the removal of the debris on Maui as part of the federal government’s unified national response following the wildfires that ravaged the towns of Lahaina, Kula/Olinda Aug. 8, 2023. According the Pacific Disaster Center, the wildfires damaged or destroyed more than 2,200 Maui properties, which requires a coordinated fire debris removal cleanup.
    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 17:35
    Photo ID: 8187476
    VIRIN: 231227-A-PA223-1025
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE making progress on temporary debris site, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    debris removal
    hawaiiwildfires23
    temporary debris site

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT