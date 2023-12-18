USACE making progress on temporary debris site

Emergency responders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers receive a safety briefing prior to touring the temporary debris site, Dec. 27, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii.



USACE is managing the removal of the debris on Maui as part of the federal government’s unified national response following the wildfires that ravaged the towns of Lahaina, Kula/Olinda Aug. 8, 2023. According the Pacific Disaster Center, the wildfires damaged or destroyed more than 2,200 Maui properties, which requires a coordinated fire debris removal cleanup.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

