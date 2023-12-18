Military spouse, Amber McGuire, came to Camp Darby with her husband, Tech. Sgt. Toby McGuire, of the 731st MUNS, and their two children, eight-year-old Rocky and seven-year-old Max.
Photo courtesy: Amber McGuire
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 15:23
|Photo ID:
|8187397
|VIRIN:
|231101-O-NJ269-8931
|Resolution:
|3648x2736
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military family life: The McGuire family’s Army Journey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military family life: The McGuire family’s Army journey
Military family
Camp Darby
USAG Italy
LEAVE A COMMENT