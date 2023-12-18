For Raven Bailey and her family, getting to know people all over the world is a major benefit of military life. Photo courtesy: Raven Bailey

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.02.2024 14:26 Photo ID: 8187359 VIRIN: 230801-O-NJ269-5200 Resolution: 714x507 Size: 130.98 KB Location: IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military family life: The Bailey family’s Army journey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.