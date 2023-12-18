Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Michele Donaldson 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Commander Air Force Materiel Command, poses with Command Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi following Flosi's reenlistment at the Huffman Prairie Flying Field on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
