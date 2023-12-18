Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo build a house for a local family in La Paz, Honduras, Dec. 17, 2023. Over 30 JTF-Bravo Soldiers, Airmen and Marines volunteered with a local organization for the most recent house build project in Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stuart Thrift)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 13:46
|Photo ID:
|8187315
|VIRIN:
|231217-F-VL628-1134
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-Bravo volunteers build a home in local community [Image 11 of 11], by Capt. Stuart Thrift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
