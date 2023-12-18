Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Swim Week [Image 5 of 6]

    Hotel Company Swim Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive coaching during swim week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 2, 2024. Following coaching, recruits must demonstrate their proficiency in the water in order to progress to the next phase of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

