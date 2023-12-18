Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-150th AHB Portraits [Image 2 of 4]

    1-150th AHB Portraits

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.02.0126

    Photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Gabriella Rosado, a UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief with the 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, poses for a portrait at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Dec. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.0126
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 11:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-150th AHB Portraits [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

