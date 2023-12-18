U.S. Army Pfc. Gabriella Rosado, a UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief with the 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, poses for a portrait at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Dec. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.0068 Date Posted: 01.02.2024 11:12 Photo ID: 8187182 VIRIN: 231212-Z-IB607-1006 Resolution: 5297x3524 Size: 7.17 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-150th AHB Portraits [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.