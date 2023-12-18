Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    India Company Grass Week [Image 5 of 10]

    India Company Grass Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with India Company 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice sighting in on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., December 27, 2023. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table 1 Qualification the next week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ayden Cassano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 11:19
    Photo ID: 8187173
    VIRIN: 231227-M-OL563-1054
    Resolution: 4008x3419
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Grass Week [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    India Company Grass Week
    India Company Grass Week
    India Company Grass Week
    India Company Grass Week
    India Company Grass Week
    India Company Grass Week
    India Company Grass Week
    India Company Grass Week
    India Company Grass Week
    India Company Grass Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Range
    Rifle
    M16A4
    PMI
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT