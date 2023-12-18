India Company Grass Week

Recruits with India Company 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice sighting in on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., December 27, 2023. During Grass Week, recruits learn and test on rifle operation and usage in preparation for Table 1 Qualification the next week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ayden Cassano)

