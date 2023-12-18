Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division; and Maj. Gen. Jo, Byung-yoon, commander, RoK Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency; met at MND-DIA headquarters to discuss bilateral projects on Dec. 15, 2023. The agencies collaborate on US military construction throughout South Korea. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 01.02.2024 00:20 Photo ID: 8187010 VIRIN: 231215-A-QR280-1020 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 7.96 MB Location: SEOUL, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Pacific Ocean Division general, RoK MND-DIA general discuss joint projects [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.