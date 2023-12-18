Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division; and Maj. Gen. Jo, Byung-yoon, commander, RoK Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency; met at MND-DIA headquarters to discuss bilateral projects on Dec. 15, 2023. The agencies collaborate on US military construction throughout South Korea. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 00:20
|Photo ID:
|8187008
|VIRIN:
|231215-A-QR280-1024
|Resolution:
|4372x2917
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Pacific Ocean Division general, RoK MND-DIA general discuss joint projects [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT