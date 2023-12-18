Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Pacific Ocean Division general, RoK MND-DIA general discuss joint projects [Image 1 of 4]

    USACE Pacific Ocean Division general, RoK MND-DIA general discuss joint projects

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division; and Maj. Gen. Jo, Byung-yoon, commander, RoK Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency; met at MND-DIA headquarters to discuss bilateral projects on Dec. 15, 2023. The agencies collaborate on US military construction throughout South Korea. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

