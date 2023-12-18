Going dark

Petty Officer 2nd Class Van Holt, a maritime enforcement specialist assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Campbell, equips night vision goggles for a training evolution aboard Coast Guard Cutter Campbell in the South Florida Straits and Windward Passage on April 4, 2023. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-narcotics operations, migrant interdiction, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)

