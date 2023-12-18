Going dark

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Van Holt, a maritime enforcement specialist assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Campbell, equips night vision goggles for a training evolution aboard Coast Guard Cutter Campbell in the South Florida Straits and Windward Passage on April 4, 2023. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-narcotics operations, migrant interdiction, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Location: FL, US
    Coast Guard
    Florida Straits
    ovs
    Campbell (WMEC 909)

