    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy Class 61 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony [Image 94 of 95]

    District of Columbia National Guard Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy Class 61 Residential Phase Commencement Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Maj. Gen John C. Andonie, Commanding General (interim) of the District of Columbia National Guard; Maj. Gen. Errol R. Schwartz (ret.), former Commanding General, D.C. National Guard; Mr. Keith Hammond, CGYCA Manager of Information Systems; Mr. Philip M. Burke, CGYCA program director, and Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II, the Adjutant General of the District of Columbia National Guard, stand for a photograph during the Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy Class 61 residential phase commencement ceremony at the University of the District of Columbia, Dec. 29, 2023. Since 2013, the mission of the program is to intervene in and reclaim the lives of at-risk youth, and produce program graduates with the values, skills, education, and self-discipline necessary to succeed as adults. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.01.2024 15:01
    Photo ID: 8186915
    VIRIN: 231229-F-PL327-2454
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.08 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    TAGS

    DCNG
    DC National Guard
    Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy
    CGYCA

