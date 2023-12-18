Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC [Image 2 of 2]

    New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Proud parents and veterans Alexa and Douglas Davis welcomed baby Chance as the first baby of the New Year to delivery at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.01.2024 08:16
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
