Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC [Image 1 of 2]

    New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Chance Lee Davis was the first baby of the New Year at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Baby Chance arrived at 12:30 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 inches.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.01.2024 08:16
    Photo ID: 8186776
    VIRIN: 240101-A-JC790-4576
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC [Image 2 of 2], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC
    New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #wearecrdamc #Armymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT