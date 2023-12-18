New Year rings in first baby of 2024 at CRDAMC

Chance Lee Davis was the first baby of the New Year at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Baby Chance arrived at 12:30 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 inches.

