    USNS Mercy Sailors Ring in 2024

    PALAU

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    Sailors deployed on USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) in support of Pacific Partnership 24-1, ring in the new year in Koror, Republic of Palau, Jan. 1, 2024. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    New Year's Day
    USNS Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024
    PP 24

