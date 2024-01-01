Pacific Partnership 2024-1: HNOE at the Palau National Olympic Committee

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Nelson Bennett Morales, from Washington, D.C., takes a shot in a basketball tournament with local Palauan residents during a host nation outreach event at the Palau National Olympic Committee in Koror, Palau, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Dec. 29, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

