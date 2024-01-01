Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: HNOE at the Palau National Olympic Committee [Image 9 of 10]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: HNOE at the Palau National Olympic Committee

    PALAU

    12.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Nelson Bennett Morales, from Washington, D.C., takes a shot in a basketball tournament with local Palauan residents during a host nation outreach event at the Palau National Olympic Committee in Koror, Palau, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Dec. 29, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: HNOE at the Palau National Olympic Committee [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Partnership
    host nation outreach event
    HNOE
    PP24
    PP24-1
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1

