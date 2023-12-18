Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 continues school

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    Sunburst Youth Academy Class 32 Cadet Carlysia Martinez works through a high school math assignment, Sept. 12, 2023. Martinez, was named top scholar for the class and went on to earn her high school diploma from the academy in December. Sunburst is a high school credit recovery program where cadets work through a year’s worth of high school curriculum in half the time while living on and going to school on the base. Sunburst is a National Guard Youth Challenge Program site run in partnership between the California National Guard’s Task Force Torch youth and community programs directorate and the Orange County Department of Education. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    TAGS

    high school
    teacher
    NGYCP
    Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy

