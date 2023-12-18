Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy leaders hold December strategic planning session for installation

    Fort McCoy leaders hold December strategic planning session for installation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders and staff participate in a Phase V strategic planning session Dec. 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The planning was part of several days of activity and planning that supports the installation’s five-year Strategic Business Plan. Phase five of strategic planning is implementation and reporting, officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Posted: 01.01.2024 00:52
    by Scott Sturkol

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    strategic planning
    Total Force Training Center
    leadership planning

