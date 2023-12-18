Fort McCoy Garrison leaders and staff participate in a Phase V strategic planning session Dec. 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The planning was part of several days of activity and planning that supports the installation’s five-year Strategic Business Plan. Phase five of strategic planning is implementation and reporting, officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2024 00:52
|Photo ID:
|8186690
|VIRIN:
|231205-A-OK556-7716
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy leaders hold December strategic planning session for installation [Image 27 of 27], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT