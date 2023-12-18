Fort McCoy Garrison leaders and staff participate in a Phase V strategic planning session Dec. 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The planning was part of several days of activity and planning that supports the installation’s five-year Strategic Business Plan. Phase five of strategic planning is implementation and reporting, officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.01.2024 00:52 Photo ID: 8186689 VIRIN: 231205-A-OK556-9204 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 8.86 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy leaders hold December strategic planning session for installation [Image 27 of 27], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.