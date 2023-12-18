Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teams Compete in the 2023 Best Mortar Competition [Image 81 of 85]

    Teams Compete in the 2023 Best Mortar Competition

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Lara Poirrier 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Command

    Soldiers aim and shoot a handheld and bipod-stabilized 60mm mortar during the 2023 Best Mortar Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia, on April 11, 2023. Teams were assessed on their ability to quickly employ effective indirect fires on day two of the competition.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.01.2024 00:22
    Location: US
    Soldier
    command
    army
    recruiting

