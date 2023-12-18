Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Share a Meal with a Sailor [Image 8 of 8]

    Share a Meal with a Sailor

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

    Poster created for Share a Meal with a Sailor, a Seabee Memorial Chapel program that gives food to lower-enlisted Sailors for Thanksgiving. Royalty-free photo. (U.S. Navy illustration by Jovi Prevot)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Share a Meal with a Sailor [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Gulfport

