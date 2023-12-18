Social Media Graphic announcing Guest Speaker Capt. Maurice Buford, senior command chaplain, United States Naval Academy, at Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Gulfport, Miss. (U.S. Navy illustration by Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 23:34
|Photo ID:
|8186427
|VIRIN:
|230201-N-IX958-9381
|Resolution:
|1500x1500
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lunch and Learn Graphic [Image 8 of 8], by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
