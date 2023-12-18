Social Media Graphic announcing the Navy Region Southeast App for iPhone and Android localized for NCBC Gulfport Audience. Created to match the style required by NRSE. (U.S. Navy illustration by Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 23:34
|Photo ID:
|8186424
|VIRIN:
|230305-N-IX958-9389
|Resolution:
|2342x1317
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NRSE App - SM Graphic [Image 8 of 8], by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT