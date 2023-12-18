Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Citadel Shield Social Media Graphic [Image 1 of 8]

    Citadel Shield Social Media Graphic

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Jovi Prevot 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element

    Citadel Shiled Social Media Graphic created for a local audience. Photos from Citadel Shield 2022 by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Derek Harkins (U.S. Navy illustration by Jovi Prevot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 23:34
    Photo ID: 8186415
    VIRIN: 230301-N-IX958-7078
    Resolution: 2048x1280
    Size: 264.64 KB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel Shield Social Media Graphic [Image 8 of 8], by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Citadel Shield Social Media Graphic
    NCBC Spotlight CMDCM Jeffers
    NCBC Spotlight MASN Mayberry
    NRSE App - SM Graphic
    Thanksgiving Seabee
    Disney Style Seabee
    Lunch and Learn Graphic
    Share a Meal with a Sailor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Gulfport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT