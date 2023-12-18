Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 Unified Command conducts underwater harbor survey, assesses mission progress in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii [Image 3 of 3]

    Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 Unified Command conducts underwater harbor survey, assesses mission progress in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Members of the Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 Unified Command and others analyze underwater footage from a diver’s camera in real-time to assess the state of the harbor, Nov. 30, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, worked with contractors from Global Diving and Salvage to assess the current state of the harbor floor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 Unified Command conducts underwater harbor survey, assesses mission progress in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard District 14
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Department of Health
    Hawaii Wildfires 2023
    Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources

