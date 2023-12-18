Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 Unified Commander Elizabeth Galvez, Hawaii Department of Health, center, discusses the state of the harbor with others, Nov. 30, 2023, while watching a diver’s footage in real-time in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, worked with contractors from Global Diving and Salvage to assess the current state of the harbor floor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 23:20 Photo ID: 8186409 VIRIN: 231130-G-PJ308-1148 Resolution: 8030x5363 Size: 11.11 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 Unified Command conducts underwater harbor survey, assesses mission progress in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.