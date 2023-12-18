Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 Unified Command conducts underwater harbor survey, assesses mission progress in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii

A Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 contracted diver enters the water with a camera mounted on his helmet, Nov. 30, 2023, in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, worked with contractors from Global Diving and Salvage to assess the current state of the harbor floor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

