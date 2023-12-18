Vinson SWATT Underway in 3rd Fleet AOR

230319-N-NT811-1001 Pacific Ocean - (March 18, 2023) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Jason Kendrick aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) does preventive maintenance on the ship’s 5-inch 62 Caliber Gun after a gun shoot while underway for surface warfare advanced tactical training (SWATT). SWATT is the Navy’s premier advanced tactical training even for the surface fleet to ensure units are competent, proficient and ready to deploy forward. The intense multi-week training event is given under the guidance of Naval Surface and Mine Warfare Development Center (SMWDC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark D. Faram)

