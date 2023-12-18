Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vinson SWATT Underway in 3rd Fleet AOR

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    230319-N-NT811-1001 Pacific Ocean - (March 18, 2023) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Jason Kendrick aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) does preventive maintenance on the ship’s 5-inch 62 Caliber Gun after a gun shoot while underway for surface warfare advanced tactical training (SWATT). SWATT is the Navy’s premier advanced tactical training even for the surface fleet to ensure units are competent, proficient and ready to deploy forward. The intense multi-week training event is given under the guidance of Naval Surface and Mine Warfare Development Center (SMWDC). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark D. Faram)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 23:33
    VIRIN: 230319-N-NT811-1001
    Location: US
    This work, Vinson SWATT Underway in 3rd Fleet AOR, by CPO Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    warfare
    tactics
    destroyer
    readiness
    training
    SWATT

