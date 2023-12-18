This photo illustration showcases an Alabama Army National Guard (ARNG) Soldier from the 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and an Alabama Air National Guard (ANG) F-35 Pilot from the 187th Fighter Wing fused as one, representing the collaborative efforts between the ARNG and ANG in the state of Alabama. Every year, the Alabama National Guard makes a conscious effort to display this relationship on the cover of the state's Annual Report. Joint force collaboration is one of the many unique aspects of the National Guard, combining the unique capabilities of the ANG and the ARNG to enhance state and national defense.

Date Taken: 11.22.2023
This work, 2023 Alabama National Guard Annual Report- Photo Illustration, by SPC Carlos Parra