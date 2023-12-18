Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Alabama National Guard Annual Report- Photo Illustration

    AL, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Spc. Carlos Parra 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    This photo illustration showcases an Alabama Army National Guard (ARNG) Soldier from the 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and an Alabama Air National Guard (ANG) F-35 Pilot from the 187th Fighter Wing fused as one, representing the collaborative efforts between the ARNG and ANG in the state of Alabama. Every year, the Alabama National Guard makes a conscious effort to display this relationship on the cover of the state's Annual Report. Joint force collaboration is one of the many unique aspects of the National Guard, combining the unique capabilities of the ANG and the ARNG to enhance state and national defense.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 22:07
    Photo ID: 8186346
    VIRIN: 231122-A-PV404-2377
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Alabama National Guard Annual Report- Photo Illustration, by SPC Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-35
    Special Forces
    Army National Guard

