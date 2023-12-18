Sunburst Youth Academy Candidate Jeshua Reyes Lopez, left, in Class 32’s Alpha Group, takes a wobbly step while ascending the Orange County Ropes Course in Anaheim, California, July 23, 2023, as part of the pre-challenge acclimation phase. During acclimation, candidates learn how to become cadets, earn the right to wear a Sunburst uniform, and earn their platoon name, Wolfpack. The ropes course offers candidates an opportunity to gain confidence in themselves, bond with other members of their platoon, and learn to trust their cadre. Sunburst is a National Guard Youth Challenge Program site run in partnership between the California National Guard’s Task Force Torch youth and community programs directorate and the Orange County Department of Education. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 20:18 Photo ID: 8186294 VIRIN: 230723-Z-FD650-1373 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.98 MB Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunburst Youth Academy candidates climb to new heights [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.