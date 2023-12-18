Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sunburst Youth Academy candidates climb to new heights [Image 2 of 5]

    Sunburst Youth Academy candidates climb to new heights

    ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Sunburst Youth Academy Candidate Jeshua Reyes Lopez, left, in Class 32’s Alpha Group, takes a wobbly step while ascending the Orange County Ropes Course in Anaheim, California, July 23, 2023, as part of the pre-challenge acclimation phase. During acclimation, candidates learn how to become cadets, earn the right to wear a Sunburst uniform, and earn their platoon name, Wolfpack. The ropes course offers candidates an opportunity to gain confidence in themselves, bond with other members of their platoon, and learn to trust their cadre. Sunburst is a National Guard Youth Challenge Program site run in partnership between the California National Guard’s Task Force Torch youth and community programs directorate and the Orange County Department of Education. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 20:18
    Photo ID: 8186294
    VIRIN: 230723-Z-FD650-1373
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunburst Youth Academy candidates climb to new heights [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sunburst Youth Academy candidates climb to new heights
    Sunburst Youth Academy candidates climb to new heights
    Sunburst Youth Academy candidates climb to new heights
    Sunburst Youth Academy candidates climb to new heights
    Sunburst Youth Academy candidates climb to new heights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    California

    TAGS

    ropes course
    confidence course
    cadets
    NGYCP
    Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy
    pre-challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT