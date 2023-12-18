Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finish line [Image 5 of 6]

    Finish line

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kenneth A. Garcia, a supply sergeant with the 287th Transportation Company, takes part in the 642nd Regional Support Group’s Best Warrior Competition Nov. 16, 2023, at Fort Moore, Ga. Soldiers from throughout the brigade demonstrated their military skills, including rifle marksmanship, pistol marksmanship and land navigation during the four-day contest. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 20:05
    Photo ID: 8186280
    VIRIN: 231116-A-VX503-1989
    Resolution: 4419x2946
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Hometown: PONCE, PR
    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    642nd Regional Support Group
    642 RSG
    ACFT
    Fort Moore

