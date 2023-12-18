U.S. Army Sgt. Kenneth A. Garcia, a supply sergeant with the 287th Transportation Company, takes part in the 642nd Regional Support Group’s Best Warrior Competition Nov. 16, 2023, at Fort Moore, Ga. Soldiers from throughout the brigade demonstrated their military skills, including rifle marksmanship, pistol marksmanship and land navigation during the four-day contest. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 20:05
|Photo ID:
|8186280
|VIRIN:
|231116-A-VX503-1989
|Resolution:
|4419x2946
|Size:
|5.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|PONCE, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Finish line [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT