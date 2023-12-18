U.S. Army Tymar A. Scott, a supply specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, takes part in the 642nd Regional Support Group’s Best Warrior Competition Nov. 16, 2023, at Fort Moore, Ga. Soldiers from throughout the brigade demonstrated their military skills, including rifle marksmanship, pistol marksmanship and land navigation during the four-day contest. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 20:05
|Photo ID:
|8186279
|VIRIN:
|231116-A-VX503-1771
|Resolution:
|3695x5542
|Size:
|8.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|LONG ISLAND, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drag [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
