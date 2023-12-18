Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dash [Image 3 of 6]

    Dash

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Joseph S. Somers, circulations control officer with the 403rd Theatre Movement Control Element, takes part in the 642nd Regional Support Group’s Best Warrior Competition Nov. 16, 2023, at Fort Moore, Ga. Somers won the top officer spot during the four-day contest, where Soldiers from throughout the brigade demonstrated their military skills, including rifle marksmanship, pistol marksmanship and land navigation. Winners will move upward to compete in the next higher command’s Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2023 20:05
    Photo ID: 8186278
    VIRIN: 231116-A-VX503-1751
    Resolution: 4097x6145
    Size: 11.41 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Dash [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

