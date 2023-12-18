U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Joseph S. Somers, circulations control officer with the 403rd Theatre Movement Control Element, takes part in the 642nd Regional Support Group’s Best Warrior Competition Nov. 16, 2023, at Fort Moore, Ga. Somers won the top officer spot during the four-day contest, where Soldiers from throughout the brigade demonstrated their military skills, including rifle marksmanship, pistol marksmanship and land navigation. Winners will move upward to compete in the next higher command’s Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 20:05
|Photo ID:
|8186278
|VIRIN:
|231116-A-VX503-1751
|Resolution:
|4097x6145
|Size:
|11.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dash [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT