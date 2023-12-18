Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Zea, a deployed health services technician, observes operations aboard the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) in the Coral Sea off Papua New Guinea on Aug. 23, 2023, during a 46-day expeditionary patrol. The U.S. Coast Guard was in Papua New Guinea at the invitation of the PNG government to join their lead in maritime operations to combat illegal fishing and safeguard marine resources following the recent signing and ratification of a bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement between the United States and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 12.31.2023 18:48 Photo ID: 8186164 VIRIN: 230823-G-IA651-1593 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.71 MB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard HS deploys with USCGC Myrtle Hazard [Image 5 of 5], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.